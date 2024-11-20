Maharashtra Polls: John Abraham spotted clicking selfies with fans after casting his vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Bollywood actor John Abraham was spotted at a polling booth as voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began on Wednesday morning.

John, dressed casually in an all-black outfit was spotted interacting with fans outside the polling booth after casting his vote.

John was all smiles as he posed with a thumbs-up sign while stepping into his car.

Among the many celebs who arrived early to cast their votes were Akshay Kumar, RajKummar Rao and Kabir Khan.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm.

Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. More than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

Shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals have characterised the battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly. The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

