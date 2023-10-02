"Mahatma Gandhiji’s teachings are timeless": Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Mahatma Gandhi's life and philosophy continue to inspire generations, transcending borders and time. As it is his birth anniversary today, actor Shah Rukh Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to him by remembering all his teachings.

Taking to Instagram, SRK wrote, "Mahatma GandhiJi’s teachings are timeless and have underlined the importance of compassion, unity and love. He taught us how to never lose spirit and heart in the face of adversity. Let’s remember him and celebrate his legacy on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is basking in the success of 'Jawan'. As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan has crossed the ₹600 crore mark in India.

The film, which is directed by Atlee, stars SRK alongside Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are also a part of Jawan.

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

The film marks SRK's second hit in 2023 after 'Pathaan'. Now all eyes are on 'Dunki', which will be out in theatres on December 22. In Dunki, SRK will be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor