Mahaveer Jain & Mrighdeep Singh Lamba join hands with Imtiaz Ali for their next

Mumbai, April 29 After "Naagzilla" starring Kartik Aaryan, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF) has joined forces with prominent filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for his next.

A source close to the untitled project stated, “The film with Imtiaz Ali is set in the heartland of India. It’s a story of the reunion of friends and is all about friendship, fun, and nostalgia. Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films will also be producing it.”

“The concept is exciting and Imtiaz Ali was more than happy to collaborate with Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Mahaveer and Mrighdeep are also very excited to have Imtiaz on board as they are huge admirers of his films and contribution to cinema," the source added.

The source further claimed that the casting for the drama is underway, and just like all other Imtiaz Ali films, music will be a strong point in this movie. A formal announcement of the drama is expected soon.

Shifting our focus on "Naagzilla", as it deals with the subject of snakes, the makers have decided to bring the film on Nag Panchami next year. Hence, it’ll arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026, and also get the advantage of Independence Day week.

The movie will show Kartik in a unique and unexpected role as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand — a shape-shifting (ichchhadhari) naag on a fantastical adventure. Billed as a one-of-a-kind fantasy comedy, the movie is being helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Written by Gautam Mehra, "Naagzilla" marks Kartik's second collaboration with Dharma Productions, following "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri".

If the reports are to be believed, Mahaveer Jain is also making an out-and-out entertainer starring Sidharth Malhotra. Raaj Shaandilyaa of "Dream Girl" (2019) fame will be directing the drama with either Sreeleela or Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

