Maheep Kapoor Credits Bhansali’s Saawariya for Daughter Shanaya’s Acting Ambitions in Heartfelt Message”

Actor Shanaya Kapoor is all set for her debut in Aankhon Ki Ghustakhiyaan, and her journey to the big screen goes back to a moment that has stayed etched in her family’s memory: watching Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. At a recent media interaction with News18, Shanaya was caught off guard when a surprise video message from her mother, Maheep Kapoor, was played on-screen, leaving everyone in the room touched by the raw emotions on display. “I always knew,” Maheep revealed, “I told dad when you saw the movie Saawariya, when you saw Sonam, I knew you had tasted blood. And ever since then, you wanted to be on the big screen. I cannot wait for the world to see my baby on the big screen. All I can say is they’re going to love you as much as I do.”

Maheep also added, “Shanaya, the love of my life, I am so excited. You are about to start a brand new chapter, a very exciting chapter in your life,” Maheep began, her voice brimming with pride. “Your first movie is always going to have that extra magic and that extra sparkle and that extra sweetness because it’s your first.” Holding back tears, Shanaya responded to her mother’s message with humility and gratitude. “I think these are just the emotions we’ve been feeling as a family for so much time,” she said. “Of course, before I get into it, I am fully aware that I’ve had it much easier compared to others. But it’s been a bit of a journey to get here today. There’s a lot of value and gratitude that we’re all feeling because this day has finally come.” Aakhon Ki Ghustakhiyaan is directed by Santosh Singh and featuring Vikrant Massey as her co-star, has already generated buzz among fans and the industry alike. The film is all set to release on 11th July 2025.