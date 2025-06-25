Mahershala Ali on Why He Joined Jurassic World: “I Wanted to Do Something My Daughter Could Actually Watch.”

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is set to unleash the next thrilling chapter in the iconic Jurassic saga with Jurassic World: Rebirth, releasing in India on July 4th, 2025 (as the worldwide release is on July 2). Directed by Emmy Award-winner Gareth Edwards and starring a stellar cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more, the film promises a breathtaking cinematic experience that delves into a bold new era of the Jurassic universe. With stunning visuals, high-stakes adventure, and a fresh narrative that redefines the franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth stands as one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2025.

Set after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the story shifts to a remote equatorial region where surviving dinosaurs have adapted to a thriving, familiar ecosystem. At the center of this new chapter are three colossal dinosaurs, believed to hold the key to a miraculous, life-changing drug that could alter the future of humanity. Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), a dedicated paleontologist, crosses paths with Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a highly trained covert operative leading a classified mission to extract genetic material from these prehistoric giants. However, their operation collides with the struggle of a civilian family, whose boat is capsized by aquatic dinosaurs, leaving them stranded on a mysterious island. There, they uncover a decades-old global secret that could change everything.

The stellar cast of Jurassic World: Rebirth stands out as one of the film's major highlights. Speaking about his role as Duncan Kincaid and what drew him to the character, Mahershala Ali shares a personal perspective on his involvement: “I appreciated having an opportunity to be in something that my daughter could actually go see,” says Ali, adding that he was equally intrigued by the chance to play the kind of role that rarely comes his way. “Duncan felt so different from anyone else that I’ve played with in recent years. Duncan is a modern-day pirate, but with a good heart. He’s very active, always in motion, driven by clear purposes. I was excited as an actor to hook into that and play that. I haven’t read a lot of action-adventure scripts before, but this one struck me as a thrilling expression of that genre.”