Mahesh Babu Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR among others extend heartfelt wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : South superstar Mahesh Babu has turned a year older, and the wishes are just getting bigger and grander. From Chiranjeevi to Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu has received heartfelt messages from many celebrities.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle and gave a big shoutout on Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday.

"Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns!" Chiranjeevi wrote.

Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh !💐🤗 You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns! 💐 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 9, 2025

Jr NTR also wished the 'Guntur Kaaram' star and added, "Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success..."

Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success…— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 9, 2025

'Daaku Maharaaj' director Bobby Kolli wrote, "Happy 50th Birthday to our ever-charming Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu. A golden milestone for a golden heart and an unmatched talent. Wishing you health, happiness & many more cinematic triumphs ahead."

Happy 50th Birthday to our ever-charming Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu 🎉🌟 A golden milestone for a golden heart and an unmatched talent. Wishing you health, happiness & many more cinematic triumphs ahead. 😍#HBDSuperstarMahesh — Bobby (@dirbobby) August 9, 2025

'Hit 2' actor Adivi Sesh went on to express gratitude toward Mahesh Babu in his birthday message. "Dear @urstrulyMahesh sir, Happy Golden Birthday. I will forever be filled with gratitude for everything you've done for me. The world and I love you for your wit, your charm and most importantly...your heart. You'll always have me in your corner. Happy Birthday, Sir," he wrote.

Rakul Preet Singh also took to Instagram and wished her 'Spyder' co-star. "Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Sir! Wishing you a year filled with peace, good health, and everything that makes you feel content."

Amid the heartwarming wishes from his friends, fans, and colleagues from the industry, Mahesh Babu has marked his 50th birthday with a special announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

The actor shared the first look from his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, adding that the makers have scheduled a big reveal in November 2025.

