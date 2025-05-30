Mahesh Babu Fans Clash With Theatre Staff Over Cut Scenes in Khaleja Re-Release (Watch Video)

Mahesh Babu's 2010 iconic film Khaleja was re-released in theatres today and fans where excited to relive the moment again. However their happiness didn't lasted long as they did like the trimmed and deleted version of the film. Following which the shown their angry by vandalising the theater and fighting with the staff members. The exact location of the incident is not know several videos of the angry has gone viral on social media. They argued with the projectionist and demanded that the version playing on screen be stopped, and instead, the full version of Khaleja be screened.

Fans protested the re-release of Khaleja due to missing songs, scenes, and dialogues, with one fan sharing a video of the disruption on X. Exhibitors responded to the uproar by stating they only screened the content provided by the filmmakers, appealing for understanding.

The filmmakers later assured fans that the missing content had been added and would be screened in all theaters. Mahesh Babu has yet to comment on the situation.'

Talking about the upcoming projects SS Rajamouli is set to create an epic jungle adventure featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will recreate Kashi in Hyderabad and blend history with mythology. Shooting has begun in Odisha, with a release planned for Summer 2027.