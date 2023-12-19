Mahesh Babu gives 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' to his daughter Sitara in latest picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Actor Mahesh Babu on Tuesday shared a cute picture with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on his social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu treated fans with a priceless father-daughter moment.

In the picture, Mahesh is seen giving a jadoo ki jhappi to Sitara.

Sharing the picture, he wrote,. "Jadoo Ki Jhappi#EarlyMornings #SoulFood."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "That expression says it all. Pure love "

Another user commented, "The best gift of life sir having a daughter[?][?]"

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have son and daughter- Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

In the coming months, Mahesh Babu will be seen in 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor's filmography.

Makers of 'Guntur Kaaram' recently unveiled the film's second track 'Oh My Baby' promo starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the production house treated fans with song promo.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Here's a blissful melody with a blistering Coffee! [?]Swing along with #OhMyBaby [?] ~ Promo out now - Full song will be out on 13th December."

The romantic track features the chemistry of a refreshing pairing of Sreeleela and Mahesh Babu.

The entire track, sung by Shilpa Rao and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

The film is touted to be an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie.

The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks.

The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek of its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable."

The teaser ended by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.

