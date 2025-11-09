Mahesh Babu hints major update for Rajamouli's next film at "Globetrotter event" in Hyderabad on November 15

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9 : The makers of Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Globetrotter' or SSMB 29, have shared a major update for the film, with Mahesh Babu teasing the first official announcement event for the film.

Mahesh Babu has announced the dates for the first reveal of his highly anticipated film helmed by the 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli. The makers have planned a "Globetrotter event" to unveil the first look at the film. It is set to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15.

Taking to his Instagram handle, SS Karthikeya shared a video in which Mahesh Babu was seen announcing the dates for the film's first reveal.

The event is expected to witness the arrival of the film's lead cast, which includes Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyanka Chopra and others.

"Mark the #GlobeTrotter's words, Gear up for November 15th," wrote SS Karthikeya.

The makers recently unveiled Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from the film.

On Friday, Rajamouli shared the first look of Prithviraj, who appears to be playing the lead antagonist as 'Kumbha'.

In the poster, the 'Sarzameen' actor could be seen wearing a black suit with matching trousers and shoes. His sinister vibes intensify as four robotic arms are seen extending from his wheelchair.

"After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, 'You are one of the finest actors I've ever known.' Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying," the director wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the makers announced that they would be revealing major updates about the movie in November 2025.

