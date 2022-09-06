Mahesh Babu launches breezy trailer of 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali'

Chennai, Sep 6 Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Monday launched the trailer of director Mohanakrishna Indraganti's upcoming romantic entertainer, 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali'.

The film, which features Nitro Star Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty in the lead, is being produced by B. Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli for Benchmark Studios in association with Mythri Movie Makers. Gajulapalle Sudheer Babu is presenting the film. The trailer begins with Krithi Shetty, a doctor by profession, accepting to act in movies. Sudheer Babu, who's a successful filmmaker in the film, is on cloud nine with her decision.

Although Krithi harbours the dream of becoming an actress, her parents are completely against it as they hate the film industry and don't have a good opinion about it. What happens to the love story of the actress and the filmmaker is what the film is all about.

Sudheer Babu looks charming as a young filmmaker in the trailer. Krithi Shetty also looks cool as an aspiring actress. Cinematographer PG Vinda seems to have done a fantastic job and Vivek Sagar's music is classy. The trailer, apart from introducing the main characters, has also shown the point of conflict, thereby raising expectations from the film.

Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan are some of the others who will be playing pivotal roles in the film.'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' is slated for release on September 16 this year.

