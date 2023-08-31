Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar give birthday shoutout to their son, "champ" Gautam

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31 : Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni turned 17 today.

Marking their firstborn's birthday, both Mahesh and Namrata penned heartfelt posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

Mahesh's post read, "Happy 17, my champ!! May each step forward lead you to your goal! Keep reaching for the stars. Love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni."

He dropped an adorable picture of Gautam alongside the sweet note.

Meanwhile, Namrata wrote, "Happy happy birthday GG. You make me so proud each passing year. Can’t wait to see you soar high up… And achieve all that you've ever dreamed of... This birthday will be a special one for us as a family as you will fly away next year so I'm going to make the most of it with my little big man @gautamghattamaneni."

She also treated her fans to an adorable picture of Gautam.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They also share daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The hit duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor’s filmography. Other than Mahesh Babu, the upcoming film has Meenakshi Chaudhry, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. It will be released next year in January.

