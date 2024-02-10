Mahesh Babu pens adorable wish for wife Namrata Shirodkar on their 19th Wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : South superstar Mahesh Babu on Saturday penned an adorable wish for his wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar on the occasion of their 19th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh shared a throwback picture with his wife that he captioned, "Here's to us: partners in love, laughter, and all of life's beautiful moments! Happy anniversary NSG."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

In the pic, Namrata is seen planting a kiss on her hubby's cheeks.

Soon after the 'Maharshi' actor shared the post, his friends and fans started posting in the comment section.

Namrata commented, "Love you today and always," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

A user wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary."

Another user wrote, "Happy anniversary Anna & vadhina."

Namrata also dropped a cute picture with her hubby on this special occasion that she captioned, "Celebrating another year of love, laughter, and happily-ever-afters with you... My forever and always @urstrulymahesh."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son and daughter- Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Namrata is best known for featuring in the song 'O Jaana Na Jaana' opposite Salman Khan in the film 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.' She took a break from acting after her marriage.

Mahesh, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The duo have given hits like 'Athadu' (2005) and 'Khaleja' (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor's filmography.

'Guntur Kaaram' is an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

'Guntur Kaaram' was released in theatres worldwide on January 12 this year.

