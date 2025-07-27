Mahesh Babu remembers Telugu producer Narayan Das Narang on birth anniversary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 : On the birth anniversary of veteran Telugu producer Narayan Das Narang, actor Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt tribute in his fond memory.

Taking to Instagram Story, Mahesh Babu posted a priceless picture with Narayan Das Narang.

"Remembering the visionary Narayan Das Narang Garu on his birth anniversary. Always in our hearts, forever in our prayers," he wrote.

Narayan Das Narang passed away in 2022. He began his career as financier in the 1980s, and successfully financed over 600 films including Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' and Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya'.

At the time of his demise, several members of the film industry paid tributes to Narayan Das Narang.

"I have fond memories of Uncle... A true visionary whom I learnt so much from. Today is a very sad day for all of us at AMB Cinemas. Thank you #NarayanDas uncle for your guidance and support through the years. We will miss you. Love, light, and prayers to his family and loved ones," Namrata Shirodkar had posted.

Ravi Teja wrote, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of shri. #NarayanDasNarang Ji. He was truly a warm and affable personality who made a noteworthy contribution to Telugu cinema with his extreme efforts. My deepest condolences to the entire family . Rest in peace sir (sic)."

Narayan Das Narang was 76 when he breathed his last.

