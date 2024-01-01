Mahesh Babu shares lovely picture with wife Namrata Shirodkar, wishes fans, "Happy New Year"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : Mahesh Babu rang in the New Year with a lovely photo of himself and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. He shared an adorable photo of himself with Namrata and wished fans a "Happy New Year".

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth. #HappyNewYear #2024"

Namrata replied to him with a sweet message. She mentioned, "Love you to the moon and back..and forever"

Earlier, she shared glimpses of her New Year celebration with family and friends and wrote in the caption, "Happy 2024 people !!this year we send more love out into the universe only for it to come back to us 1000 fold ...have a fantastic year ahead"

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son and daughter- Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

In the coming months, Mahesh Babu will be seen in 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor's filmography.

Makers of the highly anticipated film 'Guntur Kaaram' starring Mahesh Babu unveiled a peppy song titled 'Kurchi Madatha Petti'

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu treated fans with a song video and captioned it, "Here's #KurchiMadathapetti."

The song features impressive dance moves by Mahesh and Sree Leela.

As soon as the song was unveiled, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Bro forgot that he's Mahesh Babu That energy."

Another user commented, "This is an eye treat for sure."

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

The film is touted to be an action drama, which stars apart from

Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie.

The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks.

The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek of its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable."

The teaser ended by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.

