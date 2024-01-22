Mahesh Babu, Sitara wish Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Actor Mahesh Babu on Monday wished his wife Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday.

He shared an adorable photo of Namrata. "Happy Birthday NSG... Grateful for another year filled with love and togetherness. Thank you for making my every day better. Have a rocking 2024!!" he wrote on Instagram

The couple's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also took to Instagram to wish her mother on her birthday.

Along with a collage of pictures with her mother, Sitara wrote, "Happy Birthday Amma! Thank you for all the love, hugs, and amazing moments. I hope your day is as special as you are! I love you so much."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son and daughter- Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Namrata is best known for featuring in the song 'O Jaana Na Jaana' opposite Salman Khan in the film 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.' She took a break from acting after her marriage.

Mahesh, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The duo have given hits like 'Athadu' (2005) and 'Khaleja' (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor's filmography.

'Guntur Kaaram' is an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

'Guntur Kaaram' was released in theatres worldwide on January 12 this year.

