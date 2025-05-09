Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara bumps into Kendall Jenner in Italy; shares selfies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Telugu star Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, is currently enjoying a family vacation in Italy, where she bumped into international model Kendall Jenner.

Sitara met Kendall during what appeared to be a casual flight and didn't miss the chance to take selfies with the global celebrity. Both were seen in comfy T-shirts and caps, smiling warmly for the camera. Sitara later shared a collage of their pictures on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a sweet peek into her fun vacation moment.

Take a look:

Earlier in April, Sitara, her brother Gautam Ghattamaneni, and their mother Namrata Shirodkar also attended Nick Jonas's Broadway musical The Last Five Years in New York.

Namrata shared a photo with Nick Jonas on Instagram, thanking him for the lovely experience.

"Watched @thelastfiveyears last night!! @nickjonas, you were absolutely incredibleso vulnerable and so real! You brought such depth to Jamie. It was truly moving to watch! It's not often that you see a spectacular musical with so many emotions! Kudos to @adriennelwarren, you were brilliant," Namrata captioned.

She also thanked Priyanka Chopra, writing, "Huge congratulations on a beautiful show! Thanks @priyankachopra for this special evening. #NickJonas #TheLastFiveYears."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh is currently preparing for his upcoming film, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Priyanka Chopra. The film is expected to be a high-budget action adventure spanning multiple countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor