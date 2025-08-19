Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara warns about the fake accounts being created under her name

Hyderabad, Aug 19 Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has warned netizens of the fake and spam accounts being created under her name.

Issuing a formal warning on social media, Sitara wrote: "It has come to my notice that several fake and spam accounts are being created under my name. I would like to clarify to all my friends, family and well wishers that I am only active on Instagram."

Sitara added that she is only available on this particular handle and any other account claiming to be her is false.

"This is my only official account and the only medium through which I connect. I am not present on any other social media platforms. Please be cautious and avoid engaging with any other accounts claiming to be me," she added.

In the meantime, Sitara turned 13 on July 20 this year.

Sharing an adorable birthday post for his daughter, Mahesh Babu revealed that he loves his daughter, who is always lighting up his life.

Taking to his Instagram, the 'Pokiri' actor dropped a picture of himself with his daughter, and penned: "And just like that… she’s a teenager! Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni. Always lighting up my life. Love you so much."

Work-wise, Mahesh Babu is presently busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus titled "SSMB29" for now.

Going by the sources, the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' actor will be performing all the stunts in the film himself without opting for a body double. Mahesh Babu's role in the movie is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

If the reports are to be believed, the ambitious project will be made in two parts on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores.

A large portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot in Odisha.

The highly-awaited project will also see Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in crucial roles, along with others.

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is slated to reach the cinema halls by 2027.

