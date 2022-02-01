Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' preps up for theatrical release

Hyderabad, Feb 1 Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is announced for theatrical release on May 12. The Parasuram Petla directorial is in the final leg of the shoot now.

The producers took to their social media handles to make this mammoth announcement on Monday.

Unleashing a super cool poster featuring Mahesh Babu, the makers announced the release date of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

"Date for the AuCTION is locked! #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12." the tweet reads.

The poster features Mahesh Babu, who looks uber cool, with one of his coolest poses.

'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' is a film that was supposed to release on the eve of Sankranti this year but, got postponed due to multiple reasons, one of which is the third wave of the pandemic. But now, all decks are cleared and the Mahesh Babu starrer is all set to get wrapped up soon.

It is reported that the makers are busy winding up a few important sequences, after which they will break the pumpkin. The commercial drama is billed to be a political story, with Mahesh Babu playing a role like never before.

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a perky role as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

