Mahesh Bhatt anticipates impact on "Telugu films" after Trump's 100% tariff on movies produced outside the US

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Renowned Director and producer Mahesh Bhatt believes that the Telugu film industry is anticipated to face a larger blow than the Hindi film industry following US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of imposing a 100 per cent tariff on films produced outside the United States.

In a conversation with ANI, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt expressed his views on the possible impact of tariffs imposed by the US government on Telugu films and the Hindi cinema produced outside the United States.

"This was bound to happen. But it is very important to see what impact this will have. Will it affect the streaming content? But what I have understood is that in our Telugu films, there is a lot of consumption (in the US). The air footprint of Hindi cinema is a little wider. So, there will be an impact. And the distributor who had to pay Rs 100, will have to pay Rs. 200. So, it is obvious that the film's flow will be less," said Mahesh Bhatt.

The 'Kabzaa' director further expressed his agreement with US President Donald Trump's reasoning behind the imposition of 100 per cent tariffs on films produced outside the United States.

"What President Trump has said, he has said it right in a way. Because our friends in Hollywood are saying that Hollywood, which used to be called the Mecca of entertainment, has become a deserted place. People run out of there because they get incentives elsewhere. The cost of production is reduced. So, somewhere, in the interest of their country, they have taken that decision. But is this a 100% final figure? Or is it an elbow room for negotiation? The future will tell. But for now, yes, the industry has been shocked," said Mahesh Bhatt.

The filmmaker shared his concern for the Indian cinema industry as it largely depends on the overseas revenue, especially the "US revenue".

"Fortunately, we are fortunate to have an indigenous consumption. Our viewers are addicted to our cinema. So, we are safe in a way, but the cinema, our very large budget cinema, which depends on overseas revenue, especially on US revenue, will have a difficult time sleeping today," concluded Mahesh Bhatt.

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has directed the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative to immediately start the process of imposing a 100 per cent tariff on all movies coming into the US that are produced in other nations.

He said that the movie industry in the US is "dying" a very fast death and added that other nations were offering incentives to draw the American filmmakers and studios away from the US and termed it a "national threat."

