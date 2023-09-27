Mahesh Bhatt launches poster of play ‘7:40 Ki Ladies Special’ ahead of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrated the 116th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the poster launch of the upcoming play ‘7:40 Ki Ladies Special’ on Wednesday.

The official page of Drama Talkies took to Instagram to share the poster of ‘7:40 Ki Ladies Special.’

The post read, “During the poster launch of “7:40 ki Ladies special “ in Mumbai today.”

To mark the 116th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh which will fall on September 28, Bhatt along with the Drama Talkies team, paid tribute to the legendary freedom fighter.

On this occasion, Bhagat Singh's nephew Kiran Jeet Singh was the Guest of Honour.

Talking about the play, Mahesh Bhatt said, "The play '7:40 Ki Ladies Special' is very close to my heart. When producer Rajiv Mishra narrated the story, I was quite impressed and just agreed to be associated with this project. This play will definitely prove a milestone for generations to come. On the 116th birthday of great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, we are also giving a small tribute to the real hero and country's one of the greatest freedom fighters."

When spoke about the inspiration behind this story, producer Rajiv Mishra said, “Pooja Sharma’s life story is quite inspiring. When I learned about the life-changing incident that occurred with her, it shook me from the inside. I respect her skills and talent. The unspoken challenges of transgender persons are discussed in this play, as well as how society reduces a person's identity to their gender.”

Talking about the play, it is based on the real-life story of Pooja Sharma, a transgender who is also known as Junior Rekha and is popular for her amazing dancing skills. This tale chronicles Pooja's unseen journey prior to her rise to fame and features three crucial events that significantly altered her life.

She feels otherwise, but she eventually realises that she is unique and was put in the incorrect body at birth. She leaves her family and her hometown after having a terrible encounter and relocates to Bombay in pursuit of herself. Her life-changing incident occurs when she gets acknowledged and respected for her skills and talent, not by the gender for which she has been fighting. The play puts light on the dark truth behind the glamour and popularity that Pooja has today, as she is still denied basic human needs such as having a house.

This play is directed by Viren Basoya, written by Viren Basoya and Sapna Basoya and produced by Rajiv Mishra. The play is ready to be performed on October 28, 2023, at the Mukti Auditorium in Mumbai.

