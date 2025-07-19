Mahesh Bhatt praises Anupam Kher, says "Jab chela guru se aage nikal jaata hai to guru ko bahut acha lagta hai"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt praised legendary actor Anupam Kher for his efforts as a good teacher and guiding the students at Actor Prepares School in Mumbai.

In a conversation with ANI, the ace director said, "Jab chela guru se aage nikal jaata hai to guru ko bahut acha lagta hai aur inhone "Anupam Kher) ye kar ke dikhaya..He has astonished me with his performance in 'Tanvi The Great'...So, our effort will be that whenever I come here, and I will come every year, even if these people don't invite me, I will force myself to come here. And we will bring out the treasure of talent in these students, so that in the future, they will astound you.Like the heroine of this film, who is not one, she has surprised us in Tanvi The Great. She is also from the Actor Prepares School...."

Kher shared his inspiration behind Actor Prepares School and what motivated him to start it, "What can I say, Mr. Bhatt? He spoke my emotions with more clarity. I just want to say that 20 years ago, I was shooting a film, and a very beautiful girl was working there. And her job was to come out of the swimming pool, my sister was there, and she had to come to me and say a dialogue. So, till she came out of the swimming pool and came here, everything was very correct. When she came to me, she got so nervous that her lips started shaking, and she started twitching. And the same beautiful girl suddenly looked not so beautiful. That was the day and that was the moment I decided I will open an acting school."

He expressed gratitude to the acclaimed director for taking special classes in his school, "Today we have started a new Diploma course for one year in acting...hum skukraguzaar hu Bhatt sahab ka jinhone inki special classes li.."

Earlier, the Mumbai premiere of Anupam Kher's directorial film Tanvi The Great was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Thursday, with the real-life Tanvi, the inspiration behind the film, attending the event as the 'Guest of Honour'.

The event drew a star-studded turnout, with Kirron Kher, Sikandar Kher, Annu Kapoor, Rumy Jafry, and members of the film's cast in attendance.

Anupam Kher's niece, Tanvi, was the 'Guest of Honour' at the Mumbai premiere of the movie. The film has been inspired by the life story of Tanvi.

Starring debut actress Shubhangi Dutt, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Karan Tacker in prominent roles.'Tanvi The Great', which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.It has also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

