Mahesh Manjrekar's son Satya pens an emotional note for her late mother: 'I miss you Mumma'

Mumbai, Sep 28 The first wife of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, designer Deepa Mehta, has left for a heavenly abode. Mahesh and Deepa's son, Satya Manjrekar, shared the unfortunate news on social media with a heartbreaking post.

Satya took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of Deepa, along with the caption, “I miss you Mumma", followed by red heart and white pigeon emoticon.

Numerous condolences and heartfelt tributes poured in from the well-wishers on the internet, which were reposted by Satya on his Insta Stories.

One of the messages read, “Lost a guiding light today. She was more than a mother, she was an inspiration. Her strength, courage and passion in building her saree business empowered so many girls to dream big. She will always live on through the lives she touched and the paths she paved. Prayers and strengths to you Satya. May her inspiring soul give you courage.”

For those who do not know, Deepa ran her own saree brand called "Queen of Hearts", which enjoyed massive popularity not just in the Marathi film industry but also in Bollywood. Deepa and Mahesh's daughter, Ashwami Manjrekar, models for her mother's brand. In addition to this, Ashwami is also trying to make her mark as an actor.

Mahesh and Deepa had known each other since their college days, and finally tied the knot back in 1987. The couple welcomed two children together— daughter Ashwami Manjrekar and son Satya Manjrekar.

However, 8 years after being married, the couple decided to part ways in 1995. The children continued to live with Mahesh post the divorce.

After his separation from Deepa, Mahesh got married for the second time to actress Medha Manjrekar. These two welcomed a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar.

Saiee made her debut as an actor opposite Salman Khan in the 2019 sequel "Dabangg 3".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor