Mahesh Shetty shares his secret of staying fit without going to gym

Mumbai, April 7 Actor Mahesh Shetty, who recently played Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's wingman in the aerial action film ‘Fighter’, has shared his fitness secret on staying fit without going to the gym.

On the occasion of World Health Day on Sunday, Mahesh shared his philosophy towards fitness which emphasises on simplicity, consistency, and embracing the natural flow of the body.

Talking about his approach to staying fit, the actor said: "While the whole world believes in rushing to the gym and gulping down protein shakes and supplements, I’m quite different and very old school and natural in my approach towards fitness. I believe in going for a nice long morning run in the open or doing calisthenics using my body weight.”

The actor further mentioned that he is very fond of sweets and doesn’t mind indulging in them once in a blue moon, but he makes sure to compensate for it.

Mahesh added: “I love my sweets but I try to compensate for it by eating a lot of healthy veggies too. This process ain’t no shortcut and takes a lot of consistency but I believe it’s much more natural and healthy for us in the long run.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up with his upcoming series 'Kan Khajura', which is an adaptation of the Israeli show ‘Magpie’.

The show also features Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew.

The actor is also working on the upcoming Marathi movie, ‘Kolhapur Dairies' directed by Joe Rajan.

