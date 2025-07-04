Mahhi Vij Reacts to Divorce Rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Says "Why Do People Make Such a Big Deal?"

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali is television industry's iconic couple who got married in 2011. The couple had a secret wedding ceremony and had a baby girl Tara in 2019. Recently rumours of their separation have surfaced on social media. Their is the buzz that couple have after 15 years of marriage. Mahhi Vij has now finally addressed the rumours saying that it is my personal life and it is no ones business.

While talking in Male Feminist podcast Mahhi said," Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’ (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’ (Jay is good, but she is not). They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"

She further added, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live."