Mahhi Vij slams trolls for insensitive remarks, dating rumours

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Mahhi Vij has slammed the trolls for their utter disrespect to the grief that she is going through.

The actress took to her Instagram recently, and shared a video in which she made a scathing attack on the trolls for linking her to Nadim Nadz after her divorce from Jay Bhanushali.

She said, “So, everyone told me not to address this, avoid, and people who know about these things, they are feeling ridiculous about what the media is doing. Just because we have taken divorce with a lot of respect for each other, I don't think you guys are able to digest it. You guys want controversy, you guys want filth. How did this happen? So, Nadeem, who is my best friend and will always be my best friend. I have been posing for him for 6 years. And Tara has been calling him Abba for 6 years. It was a joint decision between me and Jai that she will call him Abba. You have made the word Abba so disgusting. A person is going through something. You guys are not afraid of karma. You can stoop to any level of filth, shame on you, spit on you people”.

She further mentioned, “I literally spit on you people that you are writing such s***** stuff about me and Nadeem who is a Godfather in just not my life. But there are so many people who respect him so much. And you can go to such a bad level about someone. Don't you say, ‘I love you to your best friends?’. Don't you say, ‘I love you to your brother?’. Don't you say, ‘I love you to your sister?’. Or the comments I am reading. Half of them are fake followers. So I don't know who is doing all this and trying to spoil this thing. I will not let you do that. I will not f****** let you do that. You people are s***. Shame on you”.

She went on, “Whatever filth you guys are putting, karma will come in front of you. Karma comes in front of everyone. But it will come in front of you. And everyone has to suffer here. From morning till now, whatever I am going through, If I look at all these things, The best friend of Jai, Jai loves him with all his heart. He is our whole group. And he will always be here. The fake followers who don't have followers. I don't know which network is trying to do this. And whoever is doing this, Hell is not far for you guys. Really. Shame on you. To write such stuff. To say such stuff. About a pure relationship. About someone who is my heart. Who is my soul. Who is my everything. He is my best friend”.

“And if you don't know what a best friend is, Go to hell. And hell is not far for you guys because you are talking s*** about a woman. Without knowing anything. Writing anything. I will stand up for myself. You are cheap. You are what you are writing, what you are saying. You have shown it. But I will not allow you guys. F*** you”, she added.

