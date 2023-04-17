Mahima Chaudhary's mother passes away

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary's mother, Mrs. Chaudhary has passed away. The senior member was not keeping well for quite some time now. As per a report in ETimes, Mahima Chaudhary's mother passed away three-four days back. Last year, the Pardes actress revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. Actor Anupam Kher had shared a video in June showing the actor's new look after having lost most of her hair. Anupam revealed that he called her back from the US to offer her role in his next film Signature.

The actor found out she had breast cancer last year after going for an annual check-up. She also revealed that she now has to don a wig and hat to cover her short hair. "My wig looks good. I have to continuously wear a hat and style. So struggling with things like that," she stated as she looked back into the camera. The actor was in good spirits as she attended the event with her young daughter Ariana. She is now cancer free.