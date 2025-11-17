Mahima Chaudhry & Sanjay Mishra's 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi' to be out on December 19

Mumbai, Nov 17 The makers of Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra's forthcoming romantic entertainer "Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi" have finally announced the release date for the film. The drama has been locked to be out in the cinema halls on December 19 this year.

The announcement poster showed groom Sanjay lovingly looking at Mahima, who is dressed as a bride, with a garland in his hand.

Both Mahima and Sanjay were seen blushing in a post captioned, "The wedding bells are ringing! (Bell emoji) Get ready to celebrate love, family, and second chances. #DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi is coming to the big screen on 19th DECEMBER. (sic)."

"Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi" has been made under the direction of Siddhant Raj Singh. The project shares the tale of a young man who embarks on a desperate mission to find a new bride for his widowed father, after facing immense pressure from his prospective in-laws to have a woman in the house before they send their daughter.

The core cast of the drama also features Vyom Yadav, Palak Lalwani, Pravin Singh Sisodia, and Shrikant Verma in key roles, along with others.

Sharing why this character holds a special place for him, Sanjay revealed in a statement, “Durlabh Prasad is a character you’ll love for his simplicity and innocence. Comedy with emotion is always special, and this film has both in abundance. I’m excited for audiences to meet this unique dulha and his equally unique journey.”

Previously, Sanjay took to social media and posted the first look poster from the movie, along with the caption, “The bride has been found, get ready now, because the barat will be coming soon, from theaters near you or far. #DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi releasing in cinemas soon! (sic).”

The poster features a close-up of Mahima as a glowing bride, while Sanjay poses as an unconventional Dulha. He is seen holding a photo frame of the bride instead of the real bride herself.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor