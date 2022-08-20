Mahima Chaudhry to play Pupul Jayakar in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

Mahima Chaudhry will be seen playing the role of author Pupul Jayakar in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. Talking about the character, Kangana Ranaut says, “Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs Gandhi, then it’s the character of Pupul Jayakar. Even though the film is a first-person account, it is not a film where somebody is the narrator. Mrs Gandhi’s interactions with Pupul are the most soulful. They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called Emergency.”

Meanwhile Mahima Chaudhry who plays Pupul Jayakar adds, “Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats with such great ease. She is playing such an important political character, Mrs Indira Gandhi. She is directing it herself and producing it. She does it with such ease, she is so confident and she gives me a lot of confidence. I get a lot of strength looking at her and the way she functions. I am very proud to be working with her. She is extremely talented. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Indira Gandhi’s childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency. She is very candid with Pupul and so is Pupul. They are very open and honest with each other. You see a very different side of Mrs Gandhi. It’s very interesting to play this character and it’s been a wonderful experience working on this. The film stars Kangana as Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayanan. Actor Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.