Mahima Makwana was inspired by Gauri Khan and Guneet Monga in ‘Showtime’

Mumbai, July 11 Actress Mahima Makwana, who is gearing up for the new episodes of her streaming show ‘Showtime’, has shared that she was inspired by Gauri Khan and Guneet Monga for her role of a producer.

The actress essays the role of Mahika Nandy, a journalist turned producer in the show. She shared that for a female producer to carve her niche in a male-dominated film industry is a daunting task. There are always new challenges for female producers in an industry which is so dynamic.

Mahima said: “It is not easy to survive, let alone rise up to be the leading producer in the male dominated business of entertainment. Mahika was merely an outsider covering the twisted games of the industry as a journalist but circumstances made her an insider playing those games. This shift came with a lot of vulnerabilities and self-reflection.”

She added: “When I was reflecting on Mahika's journey and how she's standing her ground as a female producer, I couldn't help but look up to female producers like Gauri Khan and Guneet Monga who have established themselves in this industry. I was inspired and knew exactly how Mahika will figure her way out of the producer war that is at play now.”

The show also stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

‘Showtime’ is set to stream on July 12 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor