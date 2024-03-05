Mahima Makwana went blank, was in tears when she faced Naseeruddin Shah

Mumbai, March 5 Actress Mahima Makwana has shared about her great experience of working with Naseeruddin Shah in 'Showtime', saying how she was really nervous of facing the legend, adding that she went blank.

Mahima will be seen playing the character of Mahika Nandy in 'Showtime'.

Talking about working with Naseeruddin, Mahima said: "I was really nervous of facing Naseeruddin sir because he is a legend and I went blank that day. We had a five pager scene and the moment he entered on set, I remember, I was super anxious, I was in literal tears out of being overwhelmed."

"I just couldn't believe that it was happening for real, but I was fine by the end of the day. And we had a great conversational scene," she added.

'Showtime' stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show is produced by Dharma Productions and will be released on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

