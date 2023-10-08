Mahira Khan reveals how her best friend surprised her at Mehndi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, known for her role in the film 'Raees', made headlines when videos of her wedding to entrepreneur Salim Karim went viral on social media earlier this week.

Since then, she has been regularly sharing photos from her wedding and pre-wedding events with her fans.

On Sunday, the actor dropped a string of pictures revealing how her friends and cousins insisted on organising a dance program and how her best friend surprised her at the Mehndi.

She wrote, "What a good. What a Best. So when I told my friends about the wedding... I also laid out a few 'requests'. This is how they went -

Me - Guys please I'm too old for dances, can we not have dances?

Friends - No. we have to.

M - OK just one?

F - Hell No.

M - Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill.

F - talk to the hand."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyHCVuvsziM/

She added, "As the time came close and they all were over every day.. I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us. My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins... had seen it all with me - held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them. To these insanely amazing humans, I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah. P.S. My best friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can't believe she made it. It's her birthday today - I love you my inside lotia. Always and forever."

Soon after she dropped the pictures of the wedding festivities, fans swamped down the comment section and shared red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote," Congratulations mahirah u deserve all the happiness bob."

Mahira recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Salim Karim.

The wedding reportedly took place in Pakistan's Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends.

Reportedly, this is Mahira's second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari and had a son by him in 2009. However, they separated in 2015. For quite some time, rumours about her relationship with Salim Karim had been doing the rounds.

And, the actor has now confirmed what was in the realm of speculation by tying the knot with the love of her life.

