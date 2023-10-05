Mahira Khan shares new pics from her wedding festivities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, known for her role in the film 'Raees', on Thursday shared a string of new pictures from her wedding festivities.

"My mother had one wish... to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can't do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time. Alhumdulillah for our parents. Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi," she captioned the pictures on Instagram.

In the first picture, she can be seen sitting on a sofa, donning a beautiful white and golden suit with a garland around her neck.

In the next few pics, she is seen wearing the same outfits and posing at various locations around her house.

Other pictures showcased her in a vibrant orange-green Anarkali suit, complemented by green glass bangles and an array of flowers.

Soon after she dropped the pictures of the wedding held earlier this month, fans swamped down the comment section and shared red hearts and fire emoticons.

"I am just in awe how ethereal and happy you look and how the whole social media celebrating your happiness with you. Utterly blissful," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "This is a wholesome. Ma shaa Allah Allahumma barik. So beautiful."

A fan commented, "Congratulations, beautiful."

Mahira Khan recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Salim Karim.

The wedding reportedly took place in Pakistan's Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends.

Reportedly, this is Mahira's second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari and had a son by him in 2009. However, they separated in 2015. For quite some time, rumours about her relationship with Salim Karim had been doing the rounds.

And, the actor has now confirmed what was in the realm of speculation by tying the knot with the love of her life.

