Mahira Khan Subjected to Inappropriate Touch During Film Promotion Event In London; Shocking Video Surfaces

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Raees,' reportedly faced inappropriate behavior from fans during a promotional event for her upcoming film 'Love Guru' in Ilford Town, London. Her co-star, Humayun Saeed, was also present at the Indo-Pak Supermarket where the incident occurred. The event was reportedly plagued by a lack of adequate security, leading to overcrowding and the situation spiraling out of control. Amidst the chaotic crowd, some individuals allegedly subjected Mahira to inappropriate touching, causing visible discomfort to the actress.

A video widely circulated on social media shows Mahira Khan navigating through the dense crowd, her face clearly showing distress. During the commotion, her co-star Humayun Saeed attempted to shield her and expressed his dissatisfaction with the poor security arrangements. Mahira Khan herself conveyed her displeasure to the organizers following the unexpected turn of events. The incident has sparked strong reactions on social media, with many condemning the organizers' negligence. 'Love Guru,' starring Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, is slated for release on June 6, 2025, coinciding with Eid-ul-Adha. The unfortunate incident during the film's promotion in London has left Mahira Khan visibly upset.