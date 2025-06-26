"Mai Pregnant Hu...." Did Ankita Lokhande Just Announce Her Pregnancy on Laughter Chefs? (Watch Video)

Ankita Lokhande who is one of the popular television actresses who has also been part of Bollywood movies. She is prominently known for her role in Pavitra Rishta. Her Jodi with Sushant Singh Rajput is fans' all time favourite. Ankita got married to Vicky Jain, a businessman, in 2021. They also appeared in Bigg Boss 17 and were always in the news for their relationship. Currently, couple is seen in Laughter Chef show hosted by Bharti. In recent promo of the show, unknowingly, Ankita said that "I can't run, I am pregnant." Following this rumours of couple might be expecting their first child are circulated in media. However the couple has not officially announced the news, so we are not sure about the truth.

Laughter Chef promo

In the latest promo, Krushna Abhishek asks Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi about the mystery ingredient that would give their dish a Middle Eastern twist. He claims he already has it. Just then, Ankita Lokhande enters, saying she’s found the ingredient and calls it “Borkut.” Known for his funny antics, Krushna snatches it from her and starts running with the ingredient.

Ankita, unable to continue chasing Krushna, reveals she's pregnant. A stunned Krushna questions her, and a blushing Ankita's reaction confirms the news. Krushna playfully teases her, calling her "Borkut," which makes her laugh. He then sings, "Aaj hamare ghar mein aaraha lalla hai..." Overhearing this, Karan asks if it's true, repeating "Hain lalla?"

Krushna continues to tease Ankita, referring to her husband Vicky Jain as "borkut."The pregnancy announcement in the promo has excited fans, despite no official confirmation. Social media is filled with congratulatory messages and well wishes.Laughter Chefs season 2 will conclude in July and be replaced by Pati Patni Aur Woh.