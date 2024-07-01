Maika Monroe opens up on ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ connection with ‘Longlegs’

Mumbai, July 1 Actress Maika Monroe, who essays the role of Agent Lee Harker in the murder-mystery horror movie ‘Longlegs’, has shared the inspiration behind her character in the series.

‘Longlegs’ is a story of a serial killer, and follows the journey of prodigal detective Agent Lee Harker as she investigates a series of unsolved murders. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers cryptic clues left by a cunning and notorious serial killer known as Longlegs (played by Nicolas Cage). The film is a hat-tip to classic horror with its blend of cult fiction and surrealistic elements.

Sharing insights into her character, Maika Monroe said: "Obviously, 'Silence of the Lambs' is a massive influence on this film as a whole. But I also drew a lot from Rooney Mara's performance in 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’. Both characters feel like outsiders in their worlds, unsure of where they fit in, yet finding purpose in solving crimes.”

Director Osgood Perkins also spoke about Monroe's character, as he shared her unique abilities. He said: “Lee Harker demonstrates an extraordinary intuition and mental acuity. Her perception test scores are off the charts, making her uniquely equipped to unravel the mystery.”

PVRINOX Pictures is set to release ‘Longlegs’ on July 12.

