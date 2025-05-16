Maika Monroe to star in psychological horror thriller 'Victorian Psycho'

Washington [US], May 16 : Actress Maika Monroe will be seen as a killer governess in 'Victorian Psycho', a psychological horror thriller directed by Zachary Wigon.

The project adapts the best-selling book by Virginia Feito, who also wrote the script, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 1858, the story centres on a governess named Winifred Notty, hiding her psychopathic tendencies while arriving to work at a remote gothic manor.

As the woman takes care of her charges, staff members begin to disappear, and the owners of the estate begin to think about the reason and wonder if their new governess is serving up a spoonful of sugar with a little arsenic on the side, as per the outlet.

The film is being produced by Dan Kagan under his Traffic. banner as well as Sebastien Raybaud for Anton and Wigon, in association with Anonymous Content.

Nick Shumaker, Bard Dorros and Virginia Feito will executive produce.

"Maika's intense screen presence has resonated with me over and over again throughout her history of complex performances," said Wigon in a statement. "I'm absolutely thrilled for her to bring her unique style of psychological portraiture to the fascinatingly bizarre Winifred Notty."

Maika made her film debut with the drama At Any Price (2012), and led the thriller film The Guest and the horror film It Follows (both 2014), which established her as a scream queen. She starred in the thrillers Greta (2018) and Watcher (2022) as well as the horror film Longlegs (2024).

Apart from her horror and thriller roles, Monroe appears in the action film Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), the neo-noir Hot Summer Nights (2017), the black comedy Villains (2019), and the action film God Is a Bullet (2023).

Monroe will shoot Reminders of Him, Universal's adaptation of the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover, which is a story of motherhood and redemption, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

