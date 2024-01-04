'Main Atal Hoon': Soulful song 'Ram Dhun' from Pankaj Tripathi-starrer unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : After evoking a sense of patriotism among the audience with the song 'Desh Pehle', makers of the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Main Atal Hoon' finally unveiled the soulful song 'Ram Dhun' on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Hitz Music treated fans with a full song video and captioned it, "Jab dhunki laagi Ram naam ki, bhul gaye sab kaam! #RamDhun song out now: Link in bio #MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January, 2024."

As soon as the song was launched, fans flooded the comment section with heart.

The song was released on a grand scale in Delhi today following a press conference. Written, composed, and sung by Kailash Kher, Ram Dhun is a melodious song about Lord Rama. It will resonate with audience's heart and inspire a deep sense of devotion in everyone.

'Main Atal Hoon' is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. It features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

During the trailer launch, he opened up about his interest in politics and how he prepared for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic.

He also recalled a funny anecdote from his college days when he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college days. "I was in a youth wing. I have participated in andolans. I was even jailed for a week! Toh main uss raaste pe nikal chuka tha. Then I realised that the path of politics is full of thorns. Hence, I took a turn and started developing an interest in street theatre. There was Kaildas Rangalaya, Patna, where I enrolled myself. Mujhe laga ki yeh behtar hai. Yahaan kam se kam bol ke acting hoti hai ki 'main acting kar raha hoon'," Pankaj quipped.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 19, 2024.

