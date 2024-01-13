"Main daant deti hu fir sabko...": Konkona Sensharma on dealing with invasion of privacy

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Maintaining privacy is challenging in today's world where social media, technology, and the internet have made everything smaller. And if you are a celebrity, things are more difficult for you. Nothing can be kept secret in this era of extreme paparazzi culture. However, Konkona Sensharma deals with it differently.

In a recent interview with ANI, she spoke about the invasion of privacy and how she handles it.

Recalling an incident, she shared, "I was crossing the road with my child and somebody asked for a selfie ...so I had to say you have to have some idea of context...main daant deti hu fir sabko...thoda bhaut nicely only (Then I scold everyone...a little bit, very nicely)"

The actor has been part of movies like 'Page 3'. It is about tabloid journalism, gossip, and celebrities, and their lives.

Konkona received a positive response for her performance in the film but in real life, she is completely different and never on Page 3 or doing an airport look.

Talking about the same, she replied, "I go to the airport all the time but what happens is unless you are a very big star or an A-lister paps are following you or I believe the PR companies pay the paps...that I did not bother"

She added, "I am not modest I am sensible. They may recognise me but I love the people who have liked my work because I found them to be very sophisticated. People who have come up to me...I won't even call them fans ...there are people who admire my work who come up to me... very politely they tell me that they like my work and it is lovely."

Konkona made her debut as a child artist in the film 'Indira'. She garnered the attention of the audience with her film 'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer'. She forayed into Hindi cinema with the drama 'Page 3', and won two consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her performances in 'Omkara' (2006) and 'Life in a... Metro'. She also worked in movies like '15 Park Avenue', 'Dosar', 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', 'Luck By Chance', 'Wake Up Sid', 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?', among others.

Currently, she is part of the crime series 'Killer Soup'. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey the series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles. The series revolves around Swathi Shetty a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups that find her and her partner in hot water.

