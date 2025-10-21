"Main ek aam aadmi ki tarah jaana chahta hu": Asrani's manager revealed that legendary actor wished for a quiet farewell

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Veteran actor and comedian Asrani's longtime manager revealed that the 'Sholay' actor had wished to leave the world quietly, like a common man, hence his family revealed the legendary actor's death only after performing the last rites.

Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani passed away on October 20 at the age of 84, and the news became public only after his family had already performed the last rites, leaving even members of the film industry unaware of his demise until after the cremation.

Speaking to ANI, Babu Bhai Theeba, Asrani's longtime manager, revealed that the Sholay actor had wished to leave the world quietly, like a common man.

"Asrani sahab had told me and his wife Manju that he's a very simple person who wished to leave this world like a common man. He did not want anything extravagant, unlike the farewells usually accorded to film stars. 'The way I have lived quietly and simply, that is also how I wish to depart,' he had said. That was why we conducted his last rites privately," shared Babu Bhai Theeba.

Asrani, aged 84, had been unwell for some time. According to Theeba, the veteran actor was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago before his demise.

"He had been feeling weak for 15 days. Four days ago, he developed severe breathing difficulties, so he visited the doctor. Following medical advice, he was admitted to the hospital, and we had to cancel the shooting. Initially, he showed signs of recovery, but his condition worsened on the third day, and unfortunately, he passed away on the fourth day," Babu Bhai Theeba told ANI.

After learning about the demise of Asrani, many took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Asrani a "gifted entertainer" and "versatile artist".

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, extended condolences.

"The demise of renowned actor Asrani Ji is deeply saddening. Asrani Ji contributed to Indian cinema throughout his life and carved a place in the hearts of millions by making people laugh. May God give strength to his family and admirers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti," he shared on X.

Acknowledging the tributes pouring in for Asrani, Theeba thanked all for showering love on the departed soul.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Narendra Modi sahab for remembering Asrani ji. I am also grateful to everyone who paid tribute to Asrani Ji, celebrated his life, and commended his work," he added.

Asrani will be seen for the final time on screen in the films 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Haiwaan'.

