Main kahin bhi jaati hoon...: Huma Qureshi says 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is still the "most meme-worthy" film

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Some films fade with time, while others quietly find a second life on the internet. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' seems to belong to the latter category. Thirteen years after its release, the film appears to have only grown bigger in pop culture and still continues to show up in everyday conversations, not just through film clubs or rewatches alone, but also through an endless number of memes that fans keep creating on social media.

For actor Huma Qureshi, who played Mohsina in the film, this still amazes her. She says the film's scenes and lines have taken on a life of their own, and she still gets stopped by fans who want her to repeat her most iconic dialogues, including "permission" and "Apni amma ke saath jao" from the cult classic.

While speaking to ANI, the actress explained how she never imagined that the film, released at a time when Instagram had just taken off, would become such a rich source for "meme culture." What surprises her most, she says, is that nearly every character, big or small, has turned into a meme template.

2012 mein Gangs of Wasseypur release hui thi. I think usi saal Instagram bhi ijaad hua tha, if I am not mistaken. And I think it is the most meme-worthy film ever. Abhi tak uske memes bante rehte hain. And har character ke bhi memes bante rehte hain. So, if you had told me back then, toh main bolti, "Bhai, yeh memes kya hote hain?" But now, I think it is the most meme-worthy film. Jo mera scene hai, "Apni amma ke saath jao," ya "permission," I think those dialogues have become classic favourites. Main kahin bhi jaati hoon, mujhse log ek baar woh scene zaroor karvaate hain.

Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts, the first on June 22 and the second on August 8, 2012. The story covered nearly seven decades, from 1941 to 2009, focusing on coal mafias, crime families, and the endless fights for power in Dhanbad.

Besides winning hearts and earning critical praise, both parts of the film turned into box office successes. Today, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' continues to enjoy a huge fan base, with many calling it one of the best Indian films ever made.

