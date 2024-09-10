"Make it a priority to take care of yourself...": Rashmika Mandanna opens up about recent accident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who hasn't been active on social media lately, has shared that she recently had a minor accident.

She took to her Instagram account on Monday to give the fans an update on her situation.

Posting a photo of herself, Rashmika wrote, "I know it's been a while since I came on here or was even seen in public. The reason I haven't been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

In her message, she also shared the importance of self-care, and added, "Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Because life is super fragile and short and we don't know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness every day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal.

The actor will be next seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film 'Chhava'. Laxman Utekar directed the historical drama 'Chhaava'. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Sikandar', which is being directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film is set to release next Eid. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Rashmika also has 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in her kitty. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor