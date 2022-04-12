‘Make kids soon": Sanjay Dutt reacts on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured wedding has been in the news ever since the first dates of the D-day were leaked online. After the news of their wedding went viral, a number of the fraternity colleagues have extended their best wishes to the star couple. Recently, actor Sanjay Dutt wished for the couple to “stay happy” and have “kids soon”.While interacting with the media during the promotion of his upcoming film, KGF 2, Dutt told The Times of India that Alia was born and brought up in front of him, while adding that as per him, “Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other.” He suggested that Ranbir and Alia will “have to hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory.”

Ranbir essayed the role of Dutt in his biopic, Sanju. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film brought Ranbir a lot of critical acclaim. The two stars also appeared together towards the end of the film in the song, “Baba bolta hai.”Ranbir and Alia are said to be getting married in Mumbai on April 14. They will have their Mehendi ceremony on April 13 and haldi early on April 14, followed by an intimate wedding in the evening. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel and also starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, K.G.F: Chapter Two will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14.

