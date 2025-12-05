Makers confirm 'Dhurandhar 2', to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar' will arrive with its second instalment in theatres on March 19, 2026. The makers shared the news in the end credits of the first part, which was released in theatres today.

'Dhurandhar' was directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

The film, which was opened in theatres today, took the moviegoers by surprise after the post-credit scene flashed the release date of its second instalment. With this, it is expected that the makers will aim to conclude this gangster drama story in two parts.

'Dhurandhar' has been creating hype among the moviegoers ever since the makers released its trailer earlier this month.

The trailer introduced all the key characters one by one. It began with a brutal torture scene that brings in Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, aka 'Angel of Death,' who promises to "bleed India with a thousand cuts."

R Madhavan appeared as the Indian spymaster Sanyal, who believes that entering enemy territory is the only way to stop the threat.

Akshaye Khanna was seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp and dangerous figure, while Sanjay Dutt joined the team of villains as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

In the latter part of the trailer, Ranveer enters as the man who was sent to counter them. The rest of the trailer is packed with action scenes, gunfire and fast-moving shots.

'Dhurandhar' is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film's music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

