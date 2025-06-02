Makers drops first poster for 'Five Nights At Freddy's 2'

Washington [US], June 2 : The makers have dropped the first poster for the sequel to its box-office horror phenomenon 'Five Nights at Freddy's'.

Based on the blockbuster game series, 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi.

'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, reported Deadline.

'Five Night at Freddy''s adapts Scott Cawthon's popular video game franchise of the same name and follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled young man who reluctantly takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, hoping it will help him retain custody of his young sister. That fateful decision drags him into a supernatural nightmare's black heart, as per the outlet.

The film was one of several items unveiled at the festival. Blumhouse Founder and CEO Jason Blum took the stage in Mexico City to mark the company's 15th anniversary and unveil a slate of updates, exclusive footage, and surprise reveals, reported Deadline.

'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' is an upcoming American supernatural horror film directed by Emma Tammi and written by producer Scott Cawthon, creator of the Five Nights at Freddy's video game franchise.

A sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's (2023), the film stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard, all reprising their roles from the first film, with Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, Mckenna Grace, and Teo Briones joining the cast.

