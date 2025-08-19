Makers of 'Fallout' Season 2 shares first look photos of cast

Washington, DC [US], August 19 : The makers of 'Fallout' shared the first-look photos for the second season of 'Fallout' that reveal the series' take on New Vegas, reported Variety.

'Fallout' is set two centuries after the apocalypse, when the residents of luxury fallout shelters are forced to leave and reintegrate into society, where they "are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them," per the official logline, as quoted by Variety.

Ella Purnell leads the cast as optimistic Vault-dweller Lucy, who is forced to the surface to rescue her father, opposite Walton Goggins, who plays the Ghoul, a bounty hunter who mutated and has survived the 200 years since the Great War.

The cast also includes Aaton Moten, Moises Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan and Xelia Mendes-Jones. Macaulay Culkin has also joined the cast for Season 2.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Prime shared the first look images of the cast from the series. They wrote, "We got a Full House. Take a peek at what's on hand for Season Two."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNf0n6ixa75/?

Accoridng to Variety, Season 1 of 'Fallout' premiered in April 2024 and was positively received by the viewers.

The season went on to earn Emmy nominations for outstanding drama series, drama actor (Goggins), drama writing (Wagner and Robertson-Dworet) and more, winning the award for music supervision.

The series is slated to premiere in December 2025.

