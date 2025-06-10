Makers of ‘Kattalan’ welcome rapper Baby Jean onboard film unit

Chennai, June 10 The makers of director Paul George's eagerly awaited pan-Indian film, 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, on Tuesday welcomed well known Malayalam rapper Baby Jean onboard the unit of the film.

Following the blockbuster success of Marco, which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller.

On Tuesday, Cubes Entertainments took to its Instagram page to welcome rapper Baby Jean onboard.

It said, "Welcoming the Firebrand @thebabyjean to the world of ‘KATTALAN’. Baby Jean, with his sensational breakout voice in the Indian rap scene, has already proven his acting skills on screen in Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025). Now, he returns to the big screen—blending swagger, realism, and rhythm into a performance that hits the Big Screen as hard as his music."

It may be recalled that last week, the makers had welcomed well known Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 (2024) and Jailer (2023), and actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages, to the cast of the unit.

This week, the production house had welcomed actors Jagadeesh and Siddique to the cast of the film.

Calling Jagadeesh as "Mr.Consistent", the makers pointed out that the veteran actor had acted in over 400 films and that he was continuing his winning streak by delivering back-to-back successes. While welcoming Siddique, the makers highlighted the fact that he had over 40 years of experience and had acted in over 350 films.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

