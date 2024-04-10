Makers of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' introduces the third lead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : The makers of 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' introduced the film's third lead Paritosh Tiwari, who will be seen essaying the character of a transitioning female, Noor.

Taking to social media, the makers also released a BTS video that captured his selection process. Paritosh can be seen fully energized to play his role of a transitioning female in the film. He tried to learn the dance steps and bring a girlish elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

The film also features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Uorfi Javed.

Recently, producer Ektaa R Kapoor unveiled the teaser of her film 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2', commonly known as LSD 2, which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Taking to her social media, Ektaa shared a note in which she talked about how 'LSD2' is a movie that gives her courage and fear in equal measure. ""V FEW THINGS. SHOCK ME. BUT LSD2 IS THAT PIECE. OF CONTENT THAT GIVES ME COURAGE N FEAR IN. EQUAL MEASURE THEREFORE AS WE SHARE D DARK N DOGMA. TEASER OF LSD2 WE. WANNA CARRY AS MUCH. DISCRETION. N DISCLAIMERS !!! TOM 2 PM. THIS. ISNO PROMOTIONAL STRATEGY JUST. GETTING. PPL ADJUSTED TO D CONTENT. BEFORE SHARING," she wrote.

Earlier, Dibakar put up a disclaimer for the audience ahead of the teaser drop. He elaborated that 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' was about how people in those times, were too shy to be in front of the camera but today's generation is more exposed to it and is more camera-friendly.

"If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion," he said.'

Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will hit the theatres on April 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor