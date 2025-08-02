Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s action spectacle 'They Call Him OG' make sparks fly with first single 'Fire Storm'

Hyderabad, Aug 2 The makers of director Sujeeth's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'They Call Him OG', featuring powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Saturday released the foot-tapping fiery first single from the film, Fire Storm, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its timeline on X to share the link to the first single. It wrote, “#FIRESTORM IS LIVE NOW… #OG#FireStorm #TheyCallHimOG"

Music director S Thaman delivers a power-packed foot tapping number in 'Fire Storm' that gives audiences a fairly good idea of the film’s fiery pulse. The song at the very beginning itself makes it clear that OG stands for Ojas Gambheera.

Sung by Thaman S, Nazeeruddin and Bharathraj, Silambarasan TR ( Simbu ) and Deepak Blue, the song has Telugu lyrics by Vishwa and Srinivasa Mouli and English lyrics by Raja kumari. Interestingly, the song also has some Japanese lyrics that have been penned by Adviteeya Vojjala.

The visuals accompaniying the powerful number, shows that the film will have no dearth of action sequences.

The film boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan weilding a Katana again.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed because of shooting getting delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

