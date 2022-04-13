Makers of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey win plagiarism case in Bombay Hight Court

In a major relief to the makers of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, the stakeholders have won a major plagiarism case in connection with the film. According to a E-Times report, the Bombay High Court ruled the verdict in favour of the producers. Speaking on the issue, producer Aman Gill, said, “We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to April 22, till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week.”

For the unversed, , writer Rajneesh Jaiswal had filed a case against the makers of Jersey and alleged that the story/script of the movie belongs to him. For the uninitiated, Jersey is said to be the remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama Jersey starring superstar Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead. The movie was earlier slated to release in December last year, however, it was postponed owing to the significant rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country. 'Jersey' stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, is presented by Allu Arvind and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill. In the movie, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a former cricketer named Arjun Talwar, who returns to the game for his son's wish for a jersey, Mrunal, on the other hand, will play the role of Shahid's wife Vidya Talwar in the film and Pankaj will play the role of Arjun's coach Madhav Sharma.