Makers of Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Nikita Roy’ push its release date to July 18

Mumbai, June 26 The upcoming Sonakshi Sinha-starrer supernatural thriller ‘Nikita Roy’, has a new release date. The film, which was originally slated to release in cinemas on June 27, will now release on July 18, 2025.

The producers released an official statement with regards to the new release date of the film, as they shared that they have found themselves in the midst of multiple releases and a battle for screens.

The statement read, “With advice from our well-wishers in the fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to push our release to the 18th of July, so that we can reach a wider audience. Thank you for the immense love you have shown for the film so far but you’ll have to wait a little longer, and we promise you, 18th July will be worth the wait! See you in theatres”.

The film is a supernatural thriller, and follows a gripping and mysterious narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With high anticipation and strong audience interest already building through the film’s trailer and music, ‘Nikita Roy’ is expected to be one of the most exciting genre releases of the year.

The film is helmed by Sonakshi’s sibling Kussh Sinha, and also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar.

Written by Pavan Kirpalani, the production is spearheaded by Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, Kinjal Ashok Ghone, and Kratos Entertainment, with co-producers Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, Chintan Dave, and Prem Raj Joshi lending their support.

The film has been produced under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and Nikita Pai Films Ltd., with a release by Baweja Studios in association with Bliss Entertainment, Movies PTE Limited, and Karmic Films.

